Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹848.9 and closed at ₹835.6. The high for the day was ₹848.9, and the low was ₹833.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹12,483.45 crores, with a 52-week high of ₹1022.3 and a 52-week low of ₹763.5. The BSE volume was 13,443 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.