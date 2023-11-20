Hello User
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went down today, 20 Nov 2023, by -0.68 %. The stock closed at 852.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 847 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies

On the last day of trading, the open price for Happiest Minds Technologies was 854.75, and the close price was 852.8. The stock reached a high of 859.05 and a low of 844.3 during the day. The market capitalization for the company is 12,621.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1,022.3, and the 52-week low is 763.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 17,953 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Live :Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹852.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies had a trading volume of 17,953 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 852.8.

