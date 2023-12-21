Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Sees Positive Trading Day

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹928 and closed at ₹924.7. The stock's high for the day was ₹946.25, while the low was ₹874.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,177.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1022.3, and the 52-week low is ₹763.5. The BSE volume for the day was 56,528 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Happiest Minds Technologies stock shows that the stock price is ₹896, with a percent change of 1.32 and a net change of 11.65. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.32% and has gained 11.65 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.1%
|3 Months
|-9.28%
|6 Months
|-11.96%
|YTD
|0.41%
|1 Year
|-4.28%
The current data of Happiest Minds Technologies stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹884.35. There has been a percent change of -4.36, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -40.35, suggesting a decline of ₹40.35.
On the last day of trading, Happiest Minds Technologies had a volume of 56,528 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was ₹924.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!