Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:56 AM IST
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 1.32 %. The stock closed at 884.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 896 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Price Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at 928 and closed at 924.7. The stock's high for the day was 946.25, while the low was 874.35. The market capitalization of the company is 13,177.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1022.3, and the 52-week low is 763.5. The BSE volume for the day was 56,528 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:49 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price update :Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹896, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹884.35

The current data for Happiest Minds Technologies stock shows that the stock price is 896, with a percent change of 1.32 and a net change of 11.65. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.32% and has gained 11.65 points.

21 Dec 2023, 09:39 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.1%
3 Months-9.28%
6 Months-11.96%
YTD0.41%
1 Year-4.28%
21 Dec 2023, 09:04 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today :Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹884.35, down -4.36% from yesterday's ₹924.7

The current data of Happiest Minds Technologies stock shows that the price of the stock is 884.35. There has been a percent change of -4.36, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -40.35, suggesting a decline of 40.35.

21 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Live :Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹924.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Happiest Minds Technologies had a volume of 56,528 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was 924.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.