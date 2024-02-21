Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2024

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹837.4 with an open price of ₹847.45. The stock reached a high of ₹847.45 and a low of ₹832.15. The market capitalization was at ₹12,432.77 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹1022.3 and the 52-week low was at ₹763.5. The BSE volume for the day was 12,659 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.