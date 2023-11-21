Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Soars in Trading Today

Happiest Minds Technologies had a stable trading day with an open and close price of ₹848. The stock reached a high of ₹859 and a low of ₹846. The market capitalization is currently at ₹12,644.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1,022.3, while the 52-week low is ₹763.5. The BSE volume for the day was 12,567 shares.
As of the current data, the stock price of Happiest Minds Technologies is ₹858.1. It has experienced a 1.12% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 9.5 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.9%
|3 Months
|-6.25%
|6 Months
|-6.04%
|YTD
|-3.69%
|1 Year
|-12.06%
The current stock price of Happiest Minds Technologies is ₹848.6. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.6.
On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies had a trading volume of 12,567 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹848.
