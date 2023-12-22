Hello User
Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Soars on Bullish Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 3.4 %. The stock closed at 884.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 914.4 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Price Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of Happiest Minds Technologies opened at 873 and closed at 884.35. The stock reached a high of 919.4 and a low of 867.65. The market capitalization of the company is 13,625.32 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are 1022.3 and 763.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 43,214 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:07 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today :Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹914.4, up 3.4% from yesterday's ₹884.35

The stock price of Happiest Minds Technologies has increased by 3.4% or 30.05. The current stock price stands at 914.4.

22 Dec 2023, 08:13 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Live :Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹884.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies had a trading volume of 43,214 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 884.35.

