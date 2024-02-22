Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Faces Decline in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went down today, 22 Feb 2024, by -0.98 %. The stock closed at 833.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 825.25 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Price Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : Happiest Minds Technologies' stock opened at 838.05 and closed at 833.45 on the last day. The high for the day was 838.05, while the low was 824.80. The market capitalization stands at 12302.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1022.30 and the low is 763.50. The BSE volume for the day was 16028 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today :Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹825.25, down -0.98% from yesterday's ₹833.45

Happiest Minds Technologies stock is currently priced at 825.25, with a percent change of -0.98 and a net change of -8.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

22 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Live :Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹833.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies had a trading volume of 16,028 shares with a closing price of 833.45 on the BSE.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!