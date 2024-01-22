Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies had an open price of ₹897.2 and a close price of ₹889.45. The stock reached a high of ₹897.2 and a low of ₹882. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,189.32 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1,022.3 and ₹763.5 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 14,493 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Happiest Minds Technologies share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Sonata Software 761.05 -9.3 -1.21 803.55 286.23 21112.27 Affle India 1238.0 -25.15 -1.99 1336.45 875.25 16486.95 Happiest Minds Technologies 884.75 -4.7 -0.53 1022.3 763.5 12668.61 Zensar Technologies 561.4 3.4 0.61 643.95 211.4 12713.77 Intellect Design Arena 938.0 14.7 1.59 956.0 388.0 12642.38

Happiest Minds Technologies share price live: Today's Price range The Happiest Minds Technologies stock reached a low of ₹882 and a high of ₹897.2.

Happiest Minds Technologies share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -3.57% 3 Months -2.12% 6 Months -4.81% YTD -0.72% 1 Year 2.61%

