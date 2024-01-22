Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies had an open price of ₹897.2 and a close price of ₹889.45. The stock reached a high of ₹897.2 and a low of ₹882. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,189.32 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1,022.3 and ₹763.5 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 14,493 shares.
As of the current data, the stock price of Happiest Minds Technologies is ₹884.75. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.53 and a net change of -4.7. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Sonata Software
|761.05
|-9.3
|-1.21
|803.55
|286.23
|21112.27
|Affle India
|1238.0
|-25.15
|-1.99
|1336.45
|875.25
|16486.95
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|884.75
|-4.7
|-0.53
|1022.3
|763.5
|12668.61
|Zensar Technologies
|561.4
|3.4
|0.61
|643.95
|211.4
|12713.77
|Intellect Design Arena
|938.0
|14.7
|1.59
|956.0
|388.0
|12642.38
The Happiest Minds Technologies stock reached a low of ₹882 and a high of ₹897.2.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.57%
|3 Months
|-2.12%
|6 Months
|-4.81%
|YTD
|-0.72%
|1 Year
|2.61%
On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies had a trading volume of 14,493 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹889.45.
