Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:04 AM IST Trade
Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 889.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 884.75 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Price Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies had an open price of 897.2 and a close price of 889.45. The stock reached a high of 897.2 and a low of 882. The market capitalization of the company is 13,189.32 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1,022.3 and 763.5 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 14,493 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:04 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price update :Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹884.75, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹889.45

As of the current data, the stock price of Happiest Minds Technologies is 884.75. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.53 and a net change of -4.7. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

22 Jan 2024, 10:45 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sonata Software761.05-9.3-1.21803.55286.2321112.27
Affle India1238.0-25.15-1.991336.45875.2516486.95
Happiest Minds Technologies884.75-4.7-0.531022.3763.512668.61
Zensar Technologies561.43.40.61643.95211.412713.77
Intellect Design Arena938.014.71.59956.0388.012642.38
22 Jan 2024, 10:14 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The Happiest Minds Technologies stock reached a low of 882 and a high of 897.2.

22 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.57%
3 Months-2.12%
6 Months-4.81%
YTD-0.72%
1 Year2.61%
22 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Live :Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹889.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies had a trading volume of 14,493 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 889.45.

