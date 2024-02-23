Hello User
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went down today, 23 Feb 2024, by -0.41 %. The stock closed at 825.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 822.35 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Price Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at 827.55 and closed at 825.75. The stock reached a high of 831.35 and a low of 818.5. The market capitalization stood at 12,259.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1022.3 and the 52-week low was 763.5. The BSE volume for the day was 12,877 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Live :Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹825.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies had a trading volume of 12,877 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of 825.75.

