Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

1 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 889.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 884.75 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Price Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : Happiest Minds Technologies' stock opened at 897.2 and closed at 889.45 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 897.2, while the lowest price was 882. The market capitalization of the company is 13,189.32 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 1022.3 and a low of 763.5. The BSE volume for the day was 14,493 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Live :Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹889.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Happiest Minds Technologies had a volume of 14,493 shares and closed at a price of 889.45.

