Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -3.13 %. The stock closed at 883.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 855.85 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Price Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : Happiest Minds Technologies had an open price of 884 and a close price of 883.5 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 890.5 and a low of 852 during the day. The market cap of the company is 12,758.49 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1022.3 and 763.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 25,937 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Live :Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹883.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Happiest Minds Technologies had a BSE volume of 25,937 shares. The closing price for the stock was 883.5.

