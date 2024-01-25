Hello User
Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 868.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 868.6 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Price Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : The last day's trading data for Happiest Minds Technologies shows that the open price was 857.8 and the close price was 857.15. The high price reached during the day was 876.95, while the low price was 850.55. The market capitalization of the company is 12,941.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1,022.3 and the 52-week low is 763.5. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 49,311.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today :Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹868.6, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹868.1

The current data for Happiest Minds Technologies stock shows that the price is 868.6. There has been a slight increase in the stock price with a percent change of 0.06. The net change is 0.5, indicating a small positive movement in the stock price.

25 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Live :Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹857.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies had a trading volume of 49,311 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 857.15.

