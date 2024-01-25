Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Soars in Trading Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : The last day's trading data for Happiest Minds Technologies shows that the open price was ₹857.8 and the close price was ₹857.15. The high price reached during the day was ₹876.95, while the low price was ₹850.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹12,941.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1,022.3 and the 52-week low is ₹763.5. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 49,311.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Happiest Minds Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹868.6. There has been a slight increase in the stock price with a percent change of 0.06. The net change is 0.5, indicating a small positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies had a trading volume of 49,311 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹857.15.
