Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies experiences downward trading trend

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : Happiest Minds Technologies had an open price of ₹918.85 and a close price of ₹914.4 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹923.75 and a low of ₹901.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,641.71 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1022.3, while the 52-week low is ₹763.5. The stock had a BSE volume of 83,084 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of Happiest Minds Technologies is ₹909.2. It has experienced a percent change of -0.69, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -6.3, suggesting a decline in the stock price of 6.3 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.98%
|3 Months
|-6.65%
|6 Months
|-4.07%
|YTD
|4.02%
|1 Year
|3.2%
The current data for Happiest Minds Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹915.5, with a percent change of 0.12 and a net change of 1.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies had a trading volume of 83,084 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹914.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!