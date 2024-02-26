Hello User
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 26 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went up today, 26 Feb 2024, by 3.2 %. The stock closed at 822.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 848.7 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Price Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : Happiest Minds Technologies closed at 822.35 on the last day with an open price of 825.9. The stock reached a high of 857.5 and a low of 825.9 during the trading day. The market cap stood at 12,651.9 crore. The 52-week high was 1022.3 and the low was 763.5. The BSE volume for the day was 29,214 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Live :Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹822.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies had a trading volume of 29,214 shares with a closing price of 822.35 on the BSE.

