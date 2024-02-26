Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 26 Feb 2024

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹822.35 on the last day with an open price of ₹825.9. The stock reached a high of ₹857.5 and a low of ₹825.9 during the trading day. The market cap stood at ₹12,651.9 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1022.3 and the low was ₹763.5. The BSE volume for the day was 29,214 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST
