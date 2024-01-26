Hello User
Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Faces Stock Market Decline

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -0.21 %. The stock closed at 868.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 866.25 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Price Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Happiest Minds Technologies saw an open price of 869.9 and a close price of 868.1. The stock reached a high of 880 and a low of 862.85. The market capitalization of the company is 12,913.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1022.3 and the 52-week low is 763.5. The BSE volume for the day was 45,192 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today :Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹866.25, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹868.1

The current data of Happiest Minds Technologies stock shows that the stock price is 866.25. There has been a percent change of -0.21, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.85, suggesting a decrease of 1.85 in the stock price.

26 Jan 2024, 08:28 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Live :Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹868.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Happiest Minds Technologies on the BSE was 45,192. The closing price for the shares was 868.1.

