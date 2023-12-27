Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : Happiest Minds Technologies had an open price of ₹918.2 and a close price of ₹915.5 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹922, while the lowest price was ₹903.7. The company's market cap is ₹13,576.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1,022.3, while the 52-week low is ₹763.5. The BSE volume for the day was 24,282 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Happiest Minds Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹911.15. There has been a percent change of -0.48 and a net change of -4.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.48% and the value has decreased by 4.35 points.
On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies had a trading volume of 24,282 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹915.5.
