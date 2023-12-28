Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹912.8 and closed at ₹907.85. The stock had a high of ₹917.1 and a low of ₹899.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,477.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1022.3 and the 52-week low is ₹763.5. The BSE volume for the day was 27,014 shares.
28 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST
