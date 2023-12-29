Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : Happiest Minds Technologies' stock opened at ₹905.85 and closed at ₹902 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹909.95 and a low of ₹895 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,369.02 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1022.3 and ₹763.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 16,200 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.