Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹872.6 with an open price of ₹879 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹880.75 and a low of ₹840.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹12,654.89 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1,022.3 and the low was ₹763.5. The BSE volume for the day was 44,258 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.