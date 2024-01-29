Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Plummets in Trading

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Happiest Minds Technologies, the stock opened at ₹869.9 and closed at ₹868.1. The stock reached a high of ₹880 and a low of ₹862.85 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹12,913.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1022.3 and the 52-week low is ₹763.5. The BSE volume for the day was 45,192 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Happiest Minds Technologies share price NSE Live :Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹857.45, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹866.25 The current data for Happiest Minds Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹857.45 with a percent change of -1.02. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -8.8, which means the stock has decreased by 8.8 points. Overall, the stock price has decreased, which suggests a negative trend for Happiest Minds Technologies.

Happiest Minds Technologies share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Happiest Minds Technologies stock is ₹856.55 and the high price is ₹870.75.

Happiest Minds Technologies share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Affle India 1198.9 -22.65 -1.85 1336.45 875.25 15966.24 Zensar Technologies 570.95 -4.9 -0.85 643.95 215.8 12930.04 Happiest Minds Technologies 858.6 -7.65 -0.88 1022.3 763.5 12294.17 Intellect Design Arena 911.35 1.1 0.12 956.0 388.0 12283.19 Newgen Software Technologies 850.0 -8.85 -1.03 900.0 202.65 11841.46

Happiest Minds Technologies share price live: Today's Price range Happiest Minds Technologies stock's low price for the day was ₹858.1 and the high price was ₹870.75.

Happiest Minds Technologies share price NSE Live :Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹861.25, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹866.25 Based on the current data, the stock price of Happiest Minds Technologies is ₹861.25. There has been a percent change of -0.58, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5, suggesting a decrease of ₹5 in the stock price.

Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today :Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹860.9, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹866.25 The current data shows that the stock price of Happiest Minds Technologies is ₹860.9. There has been a decrease of 0.62% in the stock price, with a net change of -5.35.

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates HAPPIEST MINDS TECHNOLOGIES More Information

Happiest Minds Technologies share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.97% 3 Months -4.86% 6 Months -6.47% YTD -3.29% 1 Year 0.43%

Happiest Minds Technologies share price update :Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹868, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹866.25 The current data for Happiest Minds Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹868. There has been a 0.2 percent change, with a net change of 1.75.

Happiest Minds Technologies share price NSE Live :Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹868.1 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Happiest Minds Technologies had a volume of 45,192 shares and closed at a price of ₹868.1.