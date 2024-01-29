Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Plummets in Trading

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Happiest Minds Technologies, the stock opened at ₹869.9 and closed at ₹868.1. The stock reached a high of ₹880 and a low of ₹862.85 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹12,913.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1022.3 and the 52-week low is ₹763.5. The BSE volume for the day was 45,192 shares.
Happiest Minds Technologies share price NSE Live :Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹857.45, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹866.25
The current data for Happiest Minds Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹857.45 with a percent change of -1.02. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -8.8, which means the stock has decreased by 8.8 points. Overall, the stock price has decreased, which suggests a negative trend for Happiest Minds Technologies.
Happiest Minds Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Happiest Minds Technologies stock is ₹856.55 and the high price is ₹870.75.
Happiest Minds Technologies share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Affle India
|1198.9
|-22.65
|-1.85
|1336.45
|875.25
|15966.24
|Zensar Technologies
|570.95
|-4.9
|-0.85
|643.95
|215.8
|12930.04
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|858.6
|-7.65
|-0.88
|1022.3
|763.5
|12294.17
|Intellect Design Arena
|911.35
|1.1
|0.12
|956.0
|388.0
|12283.19
|Newgen Software Technologies
|850.0
|-8.85
|-1.03
|900.0
|202.65
|11841.46
Happiest Minds Technologies stock's low price for the day was ₹858.1 and the high price was ₹870.75.
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates
Happiest Minds Technologies share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.97%
|3 Months
|-4.86%
|6 Months
|-6.47%
|YTD
|-3.29%
|1 Year
|0.43%
Happiest Minds Technologies share price NSE Live :Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹868.1 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Happiest Minds Technologies had a volume of 45,192 shares and closed at a price of ₹868.1.
