Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Plummets in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 11:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -1.02 %. The stock closed at 866.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 857.45 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Price Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Happiest Minds Technologies, the stock opened at 869.9 and closed at 868.1. The stock reached a high of 880 and a low of 862.85 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 12,913.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1022.3 and the 52-week low is 763.5. The BSE volume for the day was 45,192 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:30 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price NSE Live :Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹857.45, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹866.25

The current data for Happiest Minds Technologies stock shows that the price is 857.45 with a percent change of -1.02. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -8.8, which means the stock has decreased by 8.8 points. Overall, the stock price has decreased, which suggests a negative trend for Happiest Minds Technologies.

29 Jan 2024, 11:25 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Happiest Minds Technologies stock is 856.55 and the high price is 870.75.

29 Jan 2024, 10:49 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Affle India1198.9-22.65-1.851336.45875.2515966.24
Zensar Technologies570.95-4.9-0.85643.95215.812930.04
Happiest Minds Technologies858.6-7.65-0.881022.3763.512294.17
Intellect Design Arena911.351.10.12956.0388.012283.19
Newgen Software Technologies850.0-8.85-1.03900.0202.6511841.46
29 Jan 2024, 10:33 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Happiest Minds Technologies stock's low price for the day was 858.1 and the high price was 870.75.

29 Jan 2024, 10:28 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price NSE Live :Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹861.25, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹866.25

Based on the current data, the stock price of Happiest Minds Technologies is 861.25. There has been a percent change of -0.58, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5, suggesting a decrease of 5 in the stock price.

29 Jan 2024, 10:07 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today :Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹860.9, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹866.25

The current data shows that the stock price of Happiest Minds Technologies is 860.9. There has been a decrease of 0.62% in the stock price, with a net change of -5.35.

29 Jan 2024, 10:03 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.97%
3 Months-4.86%
6 Months-6.47%
YTD-3.29%
1 Year0.43%
29 Jan 2024, 09:19 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price update :Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹868, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹866.25

The current data for Happiest Minds Technologies stock shows that the price is 868. There has been a 0.2 percent change, with a net change of 1.75.

29 Jan 2024, 08:17 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price NSE Live :Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹868.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Happiest Minds Technologies had a volume of 45,192 shares and closed at a price of 868.1.

