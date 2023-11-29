Hello User
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 29 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went down today, 29 Nov 2023, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 832.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 831.15 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies

On the last day, the opening price of Happiest Minds Technologies was 835.25 and the closing price was 832.35. The stock reached a high of 840.85 and a low of 830. The market cap of the company is 12,384.82 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1022.3 and the 52-week low is 763.5. The BSE volume for the day was 35,604 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Live :Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹832.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies had a trading volume of 35,604 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 832.35.

