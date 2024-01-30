Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Happiest Minds Technologies saw the open price and close price at ₹866.25. The stock reached a high of ₹870.75 and a low of ₹855.15. The market capitalization for the company is ₹12,764.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1022.3, while the 52-week low is ₹763.5. The BSE volume for the day was 17,820 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.