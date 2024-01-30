Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Happiest Minds Technologies saw the open price and close price at ₹866.25. The stock reached a high of ₹870.75 and a low of ₹855.15. The market capitalization for the company is ₹12,764.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1022.3, while the 52-week low is ₹763.5. The BSE volume for the day was 17,820 shares.
The current data for Happiest Minds Technologies stock shows that the stock price is ₹856.25. It has experienced a percent change of -1.15, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10, suggesting a decrease of 10 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.75%
|3 Months
|-7.96%
|6 Months
|-7.42%
|YTD
|-4.45%
|1 Year
|1.13%
On the last day of trading, Happiest Minds Technologies had a volume of 17,820 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹866.25.
