Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Soars on Positive Trading Day

Happiest Minds Technologies had an open price of ₹835.1 and closed at ₹831.15 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹849.8 and a low of ₹830.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹12,457.09 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1022.3 and ₹763.5, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 17,705 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Happiest Minds Technologies stock shows that the stock price is ₹843.6, with a percent change of 1.31 and a net change of 10.9.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.18%
|3 Months
|-10.7%
|6 Months
|-9.38%
|YTD
|-5.34%
|1 Year
|-11.7%
The current stock price of Happiest Minds Technologies is ₹836, with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 4.85. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.58% or ₹4.85.
On the last day of trading, Happiest Minds Technologies had a BSE volume of 17,705 shares and the closing price was ₹831.15.
