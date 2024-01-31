Hello User
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 856.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 858.25 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Price Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : Happiest Minds Technologies had a stable trading day, with the open and close prices both around 856. The stock reached a high of 869.4 and a low of 855. The market capitalization of the company stands at 12,794.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1022.3, while the 52-week low is 763.5. The stock saw a volume of 56,543 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Live :Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹856.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies had a trading volume of 56,543 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 856.25.

