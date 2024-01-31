Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2024

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : Happiest Minds Technologies had a stable trading day, with the open and close prices both around ₹856. The stock reached a high of ₹869.4 and a low of ₹855. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹12,794.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1022.3, while the 52-week low is ₹763.5. The stock saw a volume of 56,543 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.