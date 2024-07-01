Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹821.7 and closed at ₹815.4. The stock reached a high of ₹825.05 and a low of ₹815.65. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹12,216.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1019.4 and the 52-week low was ₹738.05. The BSE trading volume for the day was 43,283 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹884.5, 8.14% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹870.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 72.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 794 k & BSE volume was 43 k.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹825.05 & ₹815.65 yesterday to end at ₹815.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend