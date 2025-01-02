Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Sees Decline in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:12 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went down today, 02 Jan 2025, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 725.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 723.25 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at 738.85 and closed at 725.3, experiencing a high of 738.85 and a low of 723. The company's market capitalization stands at 10,858.47 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 959.95 and a low of 692.9. The trading volume on the BSE for the day was 7,429 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2025, 12:12 PM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹723.25, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹725.3

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at 723.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 718.88 and 733.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 718.88 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 733.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 Jan 2025, 11:49 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -65.28% lower than yesterday

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Happiest Minds Technologies has decreased by 65.28% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at 724.2, reflecting a slight decline of 0.15%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with high volume could signal a potential further decline.

02 Jan 2025, 11:40 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 728.18 and 721.28 levels in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 721.28 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 728.18. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1724.93Support 1722.98
Resistance 2725.92Support 2722.02
Resistance 3726.88Support 3721.03
02 Jan 2025, 11:20 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹725.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 738.85 & 723 yesterday to end at 723. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.