Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Sees Decline in Trading Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹738.85 and closed at ₹725.3, experiencing a high of ₹738.85 and a low of ₹723. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹10,858.47 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹959.95 and a low of ₹692.9. The trading volume on the BSE for the day was 7,429 shares.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at ₹723.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹718.88 and ₹733.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹718.88 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 733.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Happiest Minds Technologies has decreased by 65.28% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at ₹724.2, reflecting a slight decline of 0.15%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with high volume could signal a potential further decline.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 728.18 and 721.28 levels in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 721.28 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 728.18.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|724.93
|Support 1
|722.98
|Resistance 2
|725.92
|Support 2
|722.02
|Resistance 3
|726.88
|Support 3
|721.03
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹738.85 & ₹723 yesterday to end at ₹723. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.