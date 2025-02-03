Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 03 Feb 2025

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹699 and closed slightly lower at ₹695.70. The stock reached a high of ₹726.30 and a low of ₹699 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹10,325.82 crore, the company's shares traded a volume of 38,983 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹955, while the 52-week low is ₹666.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Happiest Minds Technologies has seen a trading volume that is 160.57% higher than the previous day, with the stock price currently at ₹721.40, reflecting an increase of 3.69%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price fluctuations. A positive price increase coupled with high trading volume indicates a potential for sustained growth, while a negative price movement with elevated volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 724.15 and 712.75 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 712.75 and selling near hourly resistance 724.15 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|724.72
|Support 1
|717.27
|Resistance 2
|729.23
|Support 2
|714.33
|Resistance 3
|732.17
|Support 3
|709.82
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹726.30 & ₹699 yesterday to end at ₹721.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.