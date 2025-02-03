Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 03 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went up today, 03 Feb 2025, by 3.77 %. The stock closed at 695.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 721.95 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at 699 and closed slightly lower at 695.70. The stock reached a high of 726.30 and a low of 699 during the session. With a market capitalization of 10,325.82 crore, the company's shares traded a volume of 38,983 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 955, while the 52-week low is 666.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Feb 2025, 11:48 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 160.57% higher than yesterday

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Happiest Minds Technologies has seen a trading volume that is 160.57% higher than the previous day, with the stock price currently at 721.40, reflecting an increase of 3.69%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price fluctuations. A positive price increase coupled with high trading volume indicates a potential for sustained growth, while a negative price movement with elevated volume could signal a further decline in prices.

03 Feb 2025, 11:35 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 724.15 and 712.75 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 712.75 and selling near hourly resistance 724.15 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1724.72Support 1717.27
Resistance 2729.23Support 2714.33
Resistance 3732.17Support 3709.82
03 Feb 2025, 11:21 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹695.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 726.30 & 699 yesterday to end at 721.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.