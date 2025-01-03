Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹738.85 and closed lower at ₹725.30. The stock reached a high of ₹738.85 and a low of ₹722.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹10,858.47 crore, the company's stock performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹959.95 and a low of ₹692.90. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 22,507 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 69.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 193 k & BSE volume was 22 k.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹738.85 & ₹722.45 yesterday to end at ₹724.75. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.