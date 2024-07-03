Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies saw a slight decrease in its stock price on the last day of trading, with the open price at ₹839.5 and the close price at ₹832.85. The stock reached a high of ₹840 and a low of ₹830. The market capitalization stood at ₹12,410.61 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1019.4 and ₹738.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 48,964 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1267 k & BSE volume was 48 k.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹840 & ₹830 yesterday to end at ₹832.85. Technical analysis suggests a reversal of the previous bullish trend