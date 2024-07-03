Hello User
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went down today, 03 Jul 2024, by -0.23 %. The stock closed at 832.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 830.95 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies saw a slight decrease in its stock price on the last day of trading, with the open price at 839.5 and the close price at 832.85. The stock reached a high of 840 and a low of 830. The market capitalization stood at 12,410.61 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1019.4 and 738.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 48,964 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies volume yesterday was 1316 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3110 k

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1267 k & BSE volume was 48 k.

03 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹832.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 840 & 830 yesterday to end at 832.85. Technical analysis suggests a reversal of the previous bullish trend

