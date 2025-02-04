Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 04 Feb 2025

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹699 and closed slightly lower at ₹695.70. The stock reached a high of ₹726.30 and a low of ₹699 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹10,325.82 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹955 and a low of ₹666, with a trading volume of 59,299 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|729.0
|Support 1
|702.0
|Resistance 2
|741.5
|Support 2
|687.5
|Resistance 3
|756.0
|Support 3
|675.0
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹804.0, 13.14% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹750.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹822.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 147.62% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1162 k & BSE volume was 59 k.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹726.30 & ₹699 yesterday to end at ₹710.60. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.