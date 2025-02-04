Hello User
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 04 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went up today, 04 Feb 2025, by 2.14 %. The stock closed at 695.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 710.60 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at 699 and closed slightly lower at 695.70. The stock reached a high of 726.30 and a low of 699 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 10,325.82 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of 955 and a low of 666, with a trading volume of 59,299 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Feb 2025, 08:45 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1729.0Support 1702.0
Resistance 2741.5Support 2687.5
Resistance 3756.0Support 3675.0
04 Feb 2025, 08:31 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 804.0, 13.14% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 750.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 822.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy3332
    Hold1112
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
04 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies volume yesterday was 1222 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 493 k

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 147.62% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1162 k & BSE volume was 59 k.

04 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹695.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 726.30 & 699 yesterday to end at 710.60. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

