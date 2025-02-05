Hello User
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went down today, 05 Feb 2025, by -0.60 %. The stock closed at 714.20 per share. The stock is currently trading at 709.95 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at 722.75 and closed at 714.20, experiencing a high of 723.10 and a low of 700. The company's market capitalization stood at 10,718.70 crores. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 955 and a low of 666. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 8,058 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies volume yesterday was 236 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 494 k

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 52.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 228 k & BSE volume was 8 k.

05 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹714.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 723.10 & 700 yesterday to end at 709.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

