Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 05 Jul 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 05 Jul 2024

2 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2024, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went up today, 05 Jul 2024, by 0.85 %. The stock closed at 825.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 832.7 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies opened at 826.1 and closed at 825.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 849.35, and the low was 826.1. The market capitalization stood at 12,436.74 crore. The 52-week high was 1019.4, and the 52-week low was 738.05. The BSE volume for the day was 38,000 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jul 2024, 09:15:47 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies' stock price has decreased by -0.65% and is currently trading at 827.25. Over the past year, the company's share price has dropped by -16.44% to 827.25. In contrast, Nifty has seen a 25.34% increase to 24302.15 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.02%
3 Months-6.08%
6 Months-7.59%
YTD-7.11%
1 Year-16.44%
05 Jul 2024, 08:46:40 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1845.87Support 1824.47
Resistance 2858.33Support 2815.53
Resistance 3867.27Support 3803.07
05 Jul 2024, 08:33:52 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 884.5, 6.22% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 830.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0001
    Buy3332
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
05 Jul 2024, 08:16:05 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies volume yesterday was 1351 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3149 k

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1313 k & BSE volume was 38 k.

05 Jul 2024, 08:00:22 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹825.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 849.35 & 826.1 yesterday to end at 825.65. Technical analysis suggests a reversal of the previous bullish trend

