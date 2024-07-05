Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 05 Jul 2024

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹826.1 and closed at ₹825.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹849.35, and the low was ₹826.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹12,436.74 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1019.4, and the 52-week low was ₹738.05. The BSE volume for the day was 38,000 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies' stock price has decreased by -0.65% and is currently trading at ₹827.25. Over the past year, the company's share price has dropped by -16.44% to ₹827.25. In contrast, Nifty has seen a 25.34% increase to 24302.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.02%
|3 Months
|-6.08%
|6 Months
|-7.59%
|YTD
|-7.11%
|1 Year
|-16.44%
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|845.87
|Support 1
|824.47
|Resistance 2
|858.33
|Support 2
|815.53
|Resistance 3
|867.27
|Support 3
|803.07
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹884.5, 6.22% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹830.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1313 k & BSE volume was 38 k.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹849.35 & ₹826.1 yesterday to end at ₹825.65. Technical analysis suggests a reversal of the previous bullish trend