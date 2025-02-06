Hello User
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went down today, 06 Feb 2025, by -0.88 %. The stock closed at 707.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 700.85 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at 703.95 and closed slightly higher at 707.05. The stock reached a high of 704.10 and a low of 695.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of 10,518.34 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 955 and a low of 666. The BSE volume recorded was 14,360 shares, indicating moderate trading activity.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2025, 08:34 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 786.0, 12.15% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 750.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 805.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy3332
    Hold1112
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
06 Feb 2025, 08:18 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies volume yesterday was 389 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 507 k

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 375 k & BSE volume was 14 k.

06 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹707.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 704.10 & 695.05 yesterday to end at 700.85. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

