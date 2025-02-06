Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹703.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹707.05. The stock reached a high of ₹704.10 and a low of ₹695.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹10,518.34 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹955 and a low of ₹666. The BSE volume recorded was 14,360 shares, indicating moderate trading activity.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹786.0, 12.15% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹750.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹805.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 375 k & BSE volume was 14 k.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹704.10 & ₹695.05 yesterday to end at ₹700.85. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.