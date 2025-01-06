Hello User
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went up today, 06 Jan 2025, by 1.84 %. The stock closed at 724.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 738.05 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at 724.7 and closed slightly higher at 724.75. The stock experienced a high of 746.2 and a low of 723.4 during the day. With a market capitalization of 11,053.91 crore, the stock's performance reflects a 52-week high of 959.95 and a low of 692.9. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 36,162 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies volume yesterday was 731 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 705 k

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.61% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 695 k & BSE volume was 36 k.

06 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹724.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 746.2 & 723.4 yesterday to end at 738.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

