Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹724.7 and closed slightly higher at ₹724.75. The stock experienced a high of ₹746.2 and a low of ₹723.4 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹11,053.91 crore, the stock's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹959.95 and a low of ₹692.9. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 36,162 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.61% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 695 k & BSE volume was 36 k.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹746.2 & ₹723.4 yesterday to end at ₹738.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.