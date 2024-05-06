Hello User
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 06 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 01:37 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went up today, 06 May 2024, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 807.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 809.65 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Price Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at 814.95 and closed at 807.65 with a high of 814.95 and a low of 802.65. The market capitalization stood at 12092.48 crore. The 52-week high was 1022.3, and the 52-week low was 738.05. The BSE volume for the day was 29671 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:37 PM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 812.0 and 807.8 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 807.8 and selling near the hourly resistance at 812.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1810.7Support 1807.3
Resistance 2812.55Support 2805.75
Resistance 3814.1Support 3803.9
06 May 2024, 01:08 PM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Happiest Minds Technologies stock reached a low of 802.65 and a high of 814.95 in today's trading session.

06 May 2024, 12:45 PM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is -12.31% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of Happiest Minds Technologies until 12 AM is 12.31% lower than yesterday, with the price at 810.8, down by 0.39%. Volume traded, along with price, is a vital indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may suggest further price declines.

06 May 2024, 12:38 PM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 812.65 and 805.4 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 805.4 and selling near the hourly resistance at 812.65.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1812.0Support 1807.8
Resistance 2814.0Support 2805.6
Resistance 3816.2Support 3803.6
06 May 2024, 12:25 PM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days813.01
10 Days811.06
20 Days810.11
50 Days814.09
100 Days850.96
300 Days869.39
06 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Happiest Minds Technologies share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

06 May 2024, 12:10 PM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Live :Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹807.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 814.95 & 802.65 yesterday to end at 807.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

