Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 06 May 2024

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹814.95 and closed at ₹807.65 with a high of ₹814.95 and a low of ₹802.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹12092.48 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1022.3, and the 52-week low was ₹738.05. The BSE volume for the day was 29671 shares traded.
The stock price has been moving between 812.0 and 807.8 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 807.8 and selling near the hourly resistance at 812.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|810.7
|Support 1
|807.3
|Resistance 2
|812.55
|Support 2
|805.75
|Resistance 3
|814.1
|Support 3
|803.9
Happiest Minds Technologies stock reached a low of ₹802.65 and a high of ₹814.95 in today's trading session.
The trading volume of Happiest Minds Technologies until 12 AM is 12.31% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹810.8, down by 0.39%. Volume traded, along with price, is a vital indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may suggest further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 812.65 and 805.4 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 805.4 and selling near the hourly resistance at 812.65.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|812.0
|Support 1
|807.8
|Resistance 2
|814.0
|Support 2
|805.6
|Resistance 3
|816.2
|Support 3
|803.6
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|813.01
|10 Days
|811.06
|20 Days
|810.11
|50 Days
|814.09
|100 Days
|850.96
|300 Days
|869.39
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Happiest Minds Technologies share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
The stock traded in the range of ₹814.95 & ₹802.65 yesterday to end at ₹807.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
