Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went down today, 07 Feb 2025, by -1.30 %. The stock closed at 699.60 per share. The stock is currently trading at 690.50 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at 700.25 and closed at 699.60, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 707.25 and a low of 683.70 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 10,354.31 crore, with a 52-week high of 955 and a low of 666. The BSE volume for the day was 13,508 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2025, 08:50 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1701.37Support 1678.32
Resistance 2715.73Support 2669.63
Resistance 3724.42Support 3655.27
07 Feb 2025, 08:34 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 767.0, 11.08% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 610.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 805.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy3332
    Hold0.00112
    Sell10.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
07 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies volume yesterday was 312 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 504 k

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 298 k & BSE volume was 13 k.

07 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹699.60 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 707.25 & 683.70 yesterday to end at 690.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

