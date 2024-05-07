Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went down today, 07 May 2024, by -0.32 %. The stock closed at 807.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 805.05 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Price Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at 814.95 and closed at 807.65. The stock reached a high of 814.95 and a low of 800.1. The market capitalization stood at 12,023.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1022.3 and the low was 738.05. The BSE volume for the day was 48,050 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 881.5, 9.5% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 838.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1040.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy2221
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
07 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today : Happiest Minds Technologies volume yesterday was 240 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 307 k

The trading volume yesterday was 21.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 192 k & BSE volume was 48 k.

07 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Live :Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹807.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 814.95 & 800.1 yesterday to end at 807.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.