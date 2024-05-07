Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹814.95 and closed at ₹807.65. The stock reached a high of ₹814.95 and a low of ₹800.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹12,023.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1022.3 and the low was ₹738.05. The BSE volume for the day was 48,050 shares traded.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹881.5, 9.5% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹838.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1040.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 21.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 192 k & BSE volume was 48 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹814.95 & ₹800.1 yesterday to end at ₹807.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
