Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹705.6 and closed at ₹712.65, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹725.65 and recorded a low of ₹705.6 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹10,844.99 crore, the company’s shares traded with a volume of 35,069 on the BSE. The stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹959.95 and above its low of ₹692.9.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies' share price has increased by 0.10%, currently trading at ₹724.35. However, over the past year, the company's shares have declined by 18.70%, reaching the same price of ₹724.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 10.20%, rising to 23,707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.44%
|3 Months
|-5.25%
|6 Months
|-11.84%
|YTD
|-1.44%
|1 Year
|-18.7%
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|729.5
|Support 1
|717.95
|Resistance 2
|733.5
|Support 2
|710.4
|Resistance 3
|741.05
|Support 3
|706.4
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹804.0, 11.1% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹750.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹822.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies volume yesterday was 285 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 705 k
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 59.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 250 k & BSE volume was 35 k.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹712.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹725.65 & ₹705.6 yesterday to end at ₹723.65. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.