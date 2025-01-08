Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2025, by 1.54 %. The stock closed at 712.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 723.65 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at 705.6 and closed at 712.65, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 725.65 and recorded a low of 705.6 during the day. With a market capitalization of 10,844.99 crore, the company’s shares traded with a volume of 35,069 on the BSE. The stock remains below its 52-week high of 959.95 and above its low of 692.9.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:22 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies' share price has increased by 0.10%, currently trading at 724.35. However, over the past year, the company's shares have declined by 18.70%, reaching the same price of 724.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 10.20%, rising to 23,707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.44%
3 Months-5.25%
6 Months-11.84%
YTD-1.44%
1 Year-18.7%
08 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1729.5Support 1717.95
Resistance 2733.5Support 2710.4
Resistance 3741.05Support 3706.4
08 Jan 2025, 08:32 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 804.0, 11.1% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 750.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 822.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy3332
    Hold1112
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
08 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies volume yesterday was 285 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 705 k

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 59.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 250 k & BSE volume was 35 k.

08 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹712.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 725.65 & 705.6 yesterday to end at 723.65. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.