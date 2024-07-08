Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹831.9 and closed at ₹832.7. The stock reached a high of ₹833.65 and a low of ₹824 during the trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹12,344.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1019.4, and the 52-week low was ₹738.05. The BSE volume for the day was 107,733 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹833.65 & ₹824 yesterday to end at ₹832.7. Investors should be wary as the stock may have breached crucial support levels, potentially leading to further price erosion in the future.