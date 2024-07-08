Hello User
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went down today, 08 Jul 2024, by -0.74 %. The stock closed at 832.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 826.5 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at 831.9 and closed at 832.7. The stock reached a high of 833.65 and a low of 824 during the trading day. The market capitalization stood at 12,344.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1019.4, and the 52-week low was 738.05. The BSE volume for the day was 107,733 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹832.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 833.65 & 824 yesterday to end at 832.7. Investors should be wary as the stock may have breached crucial support levels, potentially leading to further price erosion in the future.

