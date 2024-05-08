Hello User
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went up today, 08 May 2024, by 1.89 %. The stock closed at 805.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 820.25 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Price Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : Happiest Minds Technologies' stock on the last day opened at 817.15, closed at 805.05, with a high of 842.7 and a low of 801. The market cap stood at 12250.8 cr, with a 52-week high of 1022.3 and a 52-week low of 738.05. The BSE trading volume was 43004 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 09:02 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 24.84% YOY

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/happiest-minds-technologies-q4-results-live-profit-rise-by-24-84-yoy-11715114634039.html

08 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1838.53Support 1797.53
Resistance 2860.77Support 2778.77
Resistance 3879.53Support 3756.53
08 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 881.5, 7.47% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 838.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1040.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy2221
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
08 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today : Happiest Minds Technologies volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 413 k

The trading volume yesterday was 396.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 43 k.

08 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Live :Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹805.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 842.7 & 801 yesterday to end at 805.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

