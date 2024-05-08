Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : Happiest Minds Technologies' stock on the last day opened at ₹817.15, closed at ₹805.05, with a high of ₹842.7 and a low of ₹801. The market cap stood at 12250.8 cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1022.3 and a 52-week low of ₹738.05. The BSE trading volume was 43004 shares.
The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|838.53
|Support 1
|797.53
|Resistance 2
|860.77
|Support 2
|778.77
|Resistance 3
|879.53
|Support 3
|756.53
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹881.5, 7.47% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹838.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1040.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 396.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 43 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹842.7 & ₹801 yesterday to end at ₹805.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.
