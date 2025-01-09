Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹718.55 and closed at ₹723.65, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹727.4 and a low of ₹713.1 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹10,844.99 crore, the company has seen a 52-week high of ₹959.95 and a low of ₹692.9. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 10,562 shares.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 68.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 201 k & BSE volume was 10 k.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹727.4 & ₹713.1 yesterday to end at ₹718.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend