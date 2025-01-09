Hello User
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went down today, 09 Jan 2025, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 723.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 718.5 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at 718.55 and closed at 723.65, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 727.4 and a low of 713.1 during the day. With a market capitalization of 10,844.99 crore, the company has seen a 52-week high of 959.95 and a low of 692.9. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 10,562 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies volume yesterday was 212 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 678 k

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 68.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 201 k & BSE volume was 10 k.

09 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹723.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 727.4 & 713.1 yesterday to end at 718.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

