Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went down today, 09 Jul 2024, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 826.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 822 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies saw a slight decrease in its stock price on the last trading day, with the open price at 828.1 and the close price at 826.5. The high for the day was 830.4, while the low was 820. The market capitalization stood at 12,276.93 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1019.4 and 738.05 respectively. The BSE volume was 26,672 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1830.5Support 1816.7
Resistance 2839.05Support 2811.45
Resistance 3844.3Support 3802.9
09 Jul 2024, 08:35 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 884.5, 7.6% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 830.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0001
    Buy3332
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
09 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies volume yesterday was 576 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3084 k

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 81.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 550 k & BSE volume was 26 k.

09 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹826.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 830.4 & 820 yesterday to end at 826.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.