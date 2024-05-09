Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : Happiest Minds Technologies' stock opened at ₹829.15 and closed at ₹822.05 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹837.65, and the low was ₹818.35. The market capitalization stood at 12,306.8 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1,022.3 and ₹738.05, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 74,727 shares traded.
The trading volume yesterday was 81.67% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 733 k & BSE volume was 74 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹837.65 & ₹818.35 yesterday to end at ₹822.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.
