Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went up today, 09 May 2024, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 822.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 824 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Price Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : Happiest Minds Technologies' stock opened at 829.15 and closed at 822.05 on the last day. The high for the day was 837.65, and the low was 818.35. The market capitalization stood at 12,306.8 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1,022.3 and 738.05, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 74,727 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 May 2024, 08:23 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today : Happiest Minds Technologies volume yesterday was 808 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 445 k

The trading volume yesterday was 81.67% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 733 k & BSE volume was 74 k.

09 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Live :Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹822.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 837.65 & 818.35 yesterday to end at 822.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

