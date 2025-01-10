Hello User
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2025, by -0.82 %. The stock closed at 717.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 711.75 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at 715.05 and closed at 717.6, with a high of 722.9 and a low of 706. The company's market capitalization stood at approximately 10,659.29 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of 959.95 and a low of 692.9. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 18,331 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1717.77Support 1700.02
Resistance 2729.18Support 2693.68
Resistance 3735.52Support 3682.27
10 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 804.0, 12.96% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 750.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 822.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy3332
    Hold1112
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
10 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies volume yesterday was 156 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 677 k

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 76.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 138 k & BSE volume was 18 k.

10 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹717.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 722.9 & 706 yesterday to end at 711.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

