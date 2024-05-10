Hello User
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went down today, 10 May 2024, by -1.53 %. The stock closed at 822 per share. The stock is currently trading at 809.4 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Price Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : Happiest Minds Technologies saw a slight decrease in its stock price on the last day, opening at 830 and closing at 822. The high for the day was 830.7, and the low was 807.45. The market capitalization stands at 12088.75 crore. The 52-week high and low are at 1022.3 and 738.05 respectively. BSE volume for the day was 13320 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1823.42Support 1801.22
Resistance 2837.93Support 2793.53
Resistance 3845.62Support 3779.02
10 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 881.5, 8.91% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 838.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1040.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy2221
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
10 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today : Happiest Minds Technologies volume yesterday was 369 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 454 k

The trading volume yesterday was 18.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 356 k & BSE volume was 13 k.

10 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Live :Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹822 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 830.7 & 807.45 yesterday to end at 822. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

