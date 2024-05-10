Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : Happiest Minds Technologies saw a slight decrease in its stock price on the last day, opening at ₹830 and closing at ₹822. The high for the day was ₹830.7, and the low was ₹807.45. The market capitalization stands at ₹12088.75 crore. The 52-week high and low are at ₹1022.3 and ₹738.05 respectively. BSE volume for the day was 13320 shares.
The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|823.42
|Support 1
|801.22
|Resistance 2
|837.93
|Support 2
|793.53
|Resistance 3
|845.62
|Support 3
|779.02
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹881.5, 8.91% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹838.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1040.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 18.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 356 k & BSE volume was 13 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹830.7 & ₹807.45 yesterday to end at ₹822. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
