Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹680.05 and closed slightly higher at ₹681.15. The stock reached a high of ₹682.70 and a low of ₹665, reflecting some volatility. With a market capitalization of ₹9995.32 crore, the company's stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹955 and above its low of ₹666. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 47,695 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 249 k & BSE volume was 47 k.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹682.70 & ₹665 yesterday to end at ₹666. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend